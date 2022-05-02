Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $250.00 at Mizuho

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.13.
NASDAQ ADP opened at $218.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.12. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $184.85 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84.
In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.
About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
