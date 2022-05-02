Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $250.00 at Mizuho

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.13.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $218.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.12. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $184.85 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

