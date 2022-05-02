Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the March 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN AWX remained flat at $$3.20 during trading hours on Monday. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,087. Avalon has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AWX Get Rating ) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.00% of Avalon worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Avalon from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Avalon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.