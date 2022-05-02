AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 19.27.

AVDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at 8.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of 13.95. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of 6.50 and a 1-year high of 27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.15. The business had revenue of 69.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 66.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AvidXchange stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

