Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) will report $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXTA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $25.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

About Axalta Coating Systems (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.