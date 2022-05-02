Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Barclays

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

NYSE AXTA opened at $25.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Markel Corp bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 25.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 36.1% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.4% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,105,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 180,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.