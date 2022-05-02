AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,629. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AZEK has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.83.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter G. Clifford bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $393,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 149,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 53,519 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 48,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

