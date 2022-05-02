Aziyo Biologics (AZYO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Aziyo Biologics to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Aziyo Biologics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.18). Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 52.40% and a negative return on equity of 188.15%. The business had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aziyo Biologics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AZYO opened at $6.91 on Monday. Aziyo Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZYO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Aziyo Biologics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aziyo Biologics stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Aziyo Biologics worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

