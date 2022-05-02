Azul (AZUL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Azul to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AZUL opened at $13.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.18. Azul has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZUL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Azul by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 420,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Azul by 169.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 65,091 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Azul by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,531 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Azul by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

