B. Riley Cuts Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Price Target to $38.00

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

NASDAQ OPI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,971. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.65.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $147.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.32 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

