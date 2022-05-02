B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.
Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.57 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion.
