B. Riley Raises Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target to $34.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTU. Benchmark boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 57,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,912,988. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.19. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.04). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $463,142.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,680.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $27,928.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,936 shares of company stock valued at $507,367 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 399.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

