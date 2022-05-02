BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Head to Head Analysis

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BAB and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.07 million 2.18 $650,000.00 $0.05 18.40 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $2.82 billion 0.91 $254.51 million $5.95 18.65

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 12.34% 13.12% 8.66% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 4.48% 25.93% 6.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BAB has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BAB and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2 5 1 0 1.88

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus target price of $133.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.83%. Given Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is more favorable than BAB.

Dividends

BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. BAB pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store pays out 87.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats BAB on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

BAB Company Profile (Get Rating)

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 68 franchise units and 4 licensed units in operation in 20 states. BAB, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services. The company's gift shops comprise various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items. As of September 15, 2021, it operated 664 Cracker Barrel stores in 45 states. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

