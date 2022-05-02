Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 93.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BW opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 2.62.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $253,375. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

