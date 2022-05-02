Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.20. The stock had a trading volume of 95,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,625. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.62. Balchem has a one year low of $122.65 and a one year high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Balchem by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after buying an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Balchem by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 19,133 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Balchem by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after buying an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sidoti upgraded Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

