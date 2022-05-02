Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) PT Lowered to $152.00

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Sidoti raised Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $123.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.21. Balchem has a 52-week low of $122.65 and a 52-week high of $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Balchem by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after buying an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Balchem by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Balchem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

