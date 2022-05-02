Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the March 31st total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NPEZF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 63,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,355. Bam Bam Resources has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Majuba Hill project situated in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as KOPR Point Ventures Inc and changed its name to Bam Bam Resources Corp.

