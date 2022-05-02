Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

BKNIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0522 per share. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 33.83%.

Bankinter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.