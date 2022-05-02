Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.06.
BKNIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
Bankinter stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54.
Bankinter Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bankinter (BKNIY)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.