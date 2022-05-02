BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:BKU opened at $37.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.22. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BankUnited by 49.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after buying an additional 169,948 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BankUnited by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,328,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

