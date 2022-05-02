Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 14.83%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BWFG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

BWFG stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $263.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.76. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 454.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter worth $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

