Barclays Cuts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $436.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $739.16.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $428.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $612.89. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $415.01 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $2,638,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

