Barclays Cuts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $436.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $739.16.
NASDAQ CHTR opened at $428.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $612.89. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $415.01 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94.
In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $2,638,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.