Barclays Increases Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $63.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James set a $58.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $50.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.77. Methanex has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Methanex by 13.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Methanex by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 376,033 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

