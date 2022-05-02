Barclays Lowers Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target to $24.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 91,748 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 37,774 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

