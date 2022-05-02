Barclays Lowers Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $303.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHW. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.58.

NYSE:SHW opened at $274.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.67.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 50,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 467,300.0% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

