Barclays Raises Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $68.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $75.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 108,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 39,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

