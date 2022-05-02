Barclays Trims Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price to $120.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

EMN stock opened at $102.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.03. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

