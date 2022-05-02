Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Get Barings BDC alerts:

BBDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.05.

Shares of BBDC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.96. 950,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,626. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $650.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.69 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 57.40% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,730,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,132,000 after acquiring an additional 517,949 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 411,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,191,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 244.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 218,115 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 614,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC (Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.