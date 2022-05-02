Barrington Research Comments on Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MMSI. Raymond James decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $62.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.82, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average of $63.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,376,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

