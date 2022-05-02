Barrington Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report released on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LMAT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $43.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $948.55 million, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $64.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.65 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About LeMaitre Vascular (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

