Barrington Research Weighs in on HealthStream, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HealthStream in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.24.

Get HealthStream alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $19.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.64 million, a PE ratio of 90.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.79 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HealthStream by 550.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the second quarter worth $417,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 54.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in HealthStream by 13.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the third quarter worth $1,275,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.