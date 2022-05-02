Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €52.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €52.00 ($55.91) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($77.42) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($84.95) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($79.57) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($104.30) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($66.67) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €71.17 ($76.52).

Shares of BAS traded down €0.40 ($0.43) during trading on Monday, reaching €50.41 ($54.20). 5,672,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a twelve month low of €47.23 ($50.78) and a twelve month high of €71.05 ($76.40). The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion and a PE ratio of 8.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

