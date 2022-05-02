Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €60.00 by Baader Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €60.00 ($64.52) price target from Baader Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s previous close.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($66.67) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($104.30) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($72.58) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($81.72) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €71.57 ($76.95).

BAS opened at €50.41 ($54.20) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €53.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €60.29. Basf has a twelve month low of €47.23 ($50.78) and a twelve month high of €71.05 ($76.40).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

