Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.46. Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,038. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

In related news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $80,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 19,364 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 12.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.