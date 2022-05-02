Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.05.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $52.89 on Monday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.75.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 56.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 286.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 192.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth $3,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.