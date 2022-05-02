Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Upgraded to Outperform by Cowen

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

NYSE:BBWI opened at $52.89 on Monday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.