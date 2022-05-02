Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHC. TheStreet cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,863 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $102,158,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,276,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,403,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,575,000 after buying an additional 29,319 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,956,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,325,000 after buying an additional 505,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.