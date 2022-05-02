Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Baxter International in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Baxter International’s FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

BAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

Baxter International stock opened at $71.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $69.72 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Baxter International by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

