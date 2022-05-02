Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) vs. SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Head-To-Head Review

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) and SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and SSE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $113.08 billion N/A $4.31 billion N/A N/A SSE $8.93 billion 2.77 $2.98 billion N/A N/A

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than SSE.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and SSE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 1 5 4 0 2.30 SSE 0 3 5 0 2.63

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus target price of $107.00, suggesting a potential upside of 293.82%. SSE has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.64%. Given Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than SSE.

Profitability

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and SSE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 10.48% 17.74% 5.38% SSE N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats SSE on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. This segment sells its products through independent and authorized dealerships. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand name, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment engages in automobile leasing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company was founded in 1916 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About SSE (Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

