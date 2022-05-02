Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Increased to C$8.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Baytex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,838. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.72. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $5.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.69. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 80.01%. The company had revenue of $438.25 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

