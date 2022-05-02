Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BTEGF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Baytex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

BTEGF traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $5.13. 960,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,838. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.72.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 80.01%. The business had revenue of $438.25 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

