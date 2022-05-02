Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given a C$9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) has been given a C$9.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BTE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Standpoint Research lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.64.

Baytex Energy stock traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$6.39. 5,065,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,264,163. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.48 and a 12 month high of C$7.15.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$552.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$971,515.48.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

