Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BTE. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. Standpoint Research boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.64.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.39. 5,065,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,264,163. The company has a market cap of C$3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.48 and a 52 week high of C$7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.77.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The firm had revenue of C$552.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$971,515.48.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

