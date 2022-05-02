Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$8.25 at Standpoint Research

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Standpoint Research from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Standpoint Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.11% from the stock’s current price.

BTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.64.

Shares of BTE traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$6.39. 5,065,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,264,163. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.48 and a 52-week high of C$7.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.77. The firm has a market cap of C$3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The firm had revenue of C$552.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$971,515.48.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

