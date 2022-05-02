Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Beasley Broadcast Group to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Beasley Broadcast Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.39.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) by 742.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,170 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.32% of Beasley Broadcast Group worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

