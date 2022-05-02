BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.

NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $8.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,474. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.10 and a 200-day moving average of $255.69.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.79) by ($1.37). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 120.15%. The business had revenue of $213.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 204.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 139.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 25.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

