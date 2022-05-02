Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned approximately 0.12% of Bel Fuse worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $21.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $147.14 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

