Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the March 31st total of 94,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BELFB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of BELFB opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $204.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.49. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 16.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

