BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Short Interest Down 23.8% in April

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRBR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $109,841,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,517,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,208,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,484,000 after purchasing an additional 842,747 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,240,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,929,000 after purchasing an additional 406,148 shares in the last quarter.

BRBR stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $833.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

