Benchmark Cuts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $805.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Benchmark from $825.00 to $805.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 87.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $720.40.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $428.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $553.75 and its 200 day moving average is $612.89. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $415.01 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Charter Communications by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.