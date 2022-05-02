Benchmark Lowers Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $25.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of F opened at $14.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 80,213 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

