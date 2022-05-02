Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS. “

BHIL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital started coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Benson Hill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Benson Hill stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 742,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85. Benson Hill has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $43.72 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Benson Hill will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHIL. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

